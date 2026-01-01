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    WT 2 Watering Clock | Kärcher

    Kärcher water timer with black body, yellow dials, and multiple hose connectors.

    WT 2 Watering Clock

    Part number: 2.645-209.0

    The Kärcher WT 2 water timer combines the advantage of a 3-way tap adapter and a water timer in a single product. This watering clock allowes you to attach 3 hoses to a single tap.
    When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.