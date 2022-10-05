What should you keep in mind when cleaning garden furniture?

Before we talk about what tools and care products are needed to clean the garden furniture and how various materials should be cared for, let’s first go over the basic information.

Cleaning garden furniture is not just about making it look new again, it’s also about preventing stubborn dirt deposits such as moss or fungal lichen from attacking the material and ruining its durability. That’s why it’s worth reading up on garden furniture care so that you’re informed and can make the most out of your furniture.

The following products can be used to clean garden furniture: