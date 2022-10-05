Cutting trees correctly: Cutting techniques

You can cut off small branches up to head height with gardening shears. A battery tree lopper is recommended for thicker branches and small limbs up to maximum three centimetres in diameter. The principle is the same – the garden shears or tree lopper is positioned close to the base of the branch or limb, so that ideally no stubs remain. This "bypass technique" is important in order to avoid dying limb stubs, which can be gateways for pests and rot.

You can cut thick limbs from bushes and trees with a chain saw. This requires a careful cutting technique so that the bark is not unnecessarily damaged.

The limb ring, the bulge on the limb base, is the starting point here. First, you make an incision approximately two hand-widths away from the limb ring on the underside.

Then you start three hand-widths away from the limb ring and cut through the limb from above until it falls down.

The remaining limb stub is then cleanly cut away on the limb ring. To do so, you should ideally position the saw slightly diagonally, away from the tree trunk. The meristem tissue in the limb ring ensures that new bark grows over the cut surface. You should ideally cut off longer, large limbs bit by bit from the outside to the inside. That takes more time but is safer and has the advantage that you later have less work to do when breaking down the wood that has been cut off. Finally, cutting trees also means that you have to dispose of the wood that has been cut off.