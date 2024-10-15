Submersible dirty water pump SP 3 Dirt

Reliably pump out and circulate clear and dirty water with a pump capacity of up to 7,000 l/h: with the compact and robust SP 3 Dirt dirty water pump with float switch.

Quickly pumping out water butts and garden ponds is no problem for the SP 3 Dirt submersible pump with a pump capacity of up to 7,000 litres per hour. It reliably pumps clean or dirty water with dirt particles up to 20 millimetres in size. An optional prefilter protects the pump impeller where dirt particles are larger than this. Furthermore, the submersible dirty water pump is equipped with a float switch, which switches the pump on and off according to the water level, protecting it against dry running. The float switch can be fixed so that the pump can be operated manually even at low water levels, down to a residual water level of 25 millimetres. Further extras: the robust slide ring sealing for an extra-long lifetime, the possibility of extending the warranty to 5 years and the Quick Connect connection thread for quick connection of 1 1/4" hoses.

Features and benefits
Designed for dirty water
  • Reliable pumping of water with dirt particles up to 20 mm in size.
Possibility of fixing the float switch
  • For switching to continuous operation.
Comfortable carrying handle
  • Comfortable to hold and can also be used as a rope holder.
Sturdy and easy to attach prefilter as accessory
  • Protects the pump against excessively heavy soiling and thus prevents the pump impeller from becoming blocked.
Specifications

Technical data

Rated input power (W) 350
Max. flow rate (l/h) < 7000
Delivery temperature (°C) max. 35
Delivery head (m) 6
Pressure (bar) max. 0,6
Grain size (mm) max. 20
Immersion depth (m) max. 7
Min. residual water, manual (mm) 25
Residual water height (mm) 25
Connection thread G1
Pressure-side connection thread G1 internal thread
Power cable (m) 10
Voltage (V) 230 - 240
Frequency (Hz) 50
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 4,2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 5,2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 229 x 238 x 303

Scope of supply

  • Hose connection piece: 1 1/4''

Equipment

  • Comfortable carrying handle
  • Easy hose connection thanks to Quick Connect
  • Switching between manual/automatic operation: Possibility of fixing the float switch
  • Float switch
  • In automatic operation (auto), the pump automatically switches with the water level
  • In manual operation, the pump runs continuously to ensure the minimum quantity of residual water
  • Ceramic face seal.
Videos
Application areas
  • Pumping water from garden ponds
  • Use in event of flooding
Accessories
Contact

Kärcher Limited
P. O. Box 40111 - 00100,

The Address, 4th Floor, Muthangari Drive,

Westlands, Nairobi

Phone: +254 799 146 712
E-Mail: info.ke@karcher.com

