The small nozzle is perfect for easy watering in the garden. With the continuously adjustable spraying patterns, the water distribution can be flexibly set between cone and point jet as required. Flower and plant beds can be easily watered, and terraces or garden furniture can be cleaned of coarse dirt. This makes the entry-level nozzle ideal for both watering and cleaning tasks. When not in use, the water flow on the spray nozzle can simply be turned off. By the way: Garden sprayers from Kärcher are compatible will all available click systems and can be connected to your garden hose without any problems.