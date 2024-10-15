CarpetPro Cleaner iCapsol RM 760 Powder OA, 10kg
The CarpetPro Cleaner iCapsol, powder RM 760 OA is a spray extraction cleaner with outstanding cleaning performance, iCapsol encapsulation technology and odour absorber. No time-consuming rinsing.
Formulated for time-saving, mechanical deep carpet cleaning in a single step with no need to rinse: our CarpetPro Cleaner iCapsol, powder RM 760 OA. Suitable for use with our Puzzi spray extraction machines as well as carpet cleaning machines (BRC), this powerful cleaning powder features innovative iCapsol technology. When applied to clean textile floor coverings, the dirt is literally encapsulated then crystallises as it dries, so that it can simply be vacuumed up with a vacuum brush without any rinsing. This ensures very short drying times so users can walk on the carpet again in next to no time. Even heavy oil, grease and mineral-based soiling is reliably removed, while the integrated odour absorber effectively eliminates unpleasant odours such as tobacco smoke, urine or sweat. The phosphate-free deep cleaner is certified by Woolsafe, so can be used not only for synthetic fibres but also for natural fibres made of wool. Its powdered formula makes it simple and safe to handle.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (kg)
|10
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH value
|9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|10
Product
- Effective deep cleaner for the spray extraction of textile floor coverings and upholstery
- Loosens heavy oil, grease and mineral-based soiling
- iCapsol technology: no rinsing required, so surfaces are soon dry again
- Gentle on materials
- Cleaning action in all temperature ranges
- With integrated odour eliminator. Effectively eliminates unpleasant odours such as sweat, urine, nicotine, etc.
- Shorter drying time
- Improves hygiene of floor
- Free from bleaching agents
- Pleasant, fresh scent
- WoolSafe certified for the application concentration
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Warning
- H319 Causes serious eye irritation
- P101 If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.
- P102 Keep out of reach of children.
- P264 Wash thoroughly after handling.
- P280i Wear eye/face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P337 + P313 If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.
Videos
Application areas
- Car preparation
- Textile surfaces