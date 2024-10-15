The CarpetPro Cleaner RM 760 Classic provides professionals in the building cleaning sector with a tried-and-tested deep cleaning powder for two-step spray extraction. It can be used with our Puzzi spray extraction machines as well as with our carpet cleaning machines to deliver impressive cleaning results. CarpetPro Cleaner RM 760 Classic reliably removes all oil, grease and mineral-based soiling from carpets and other textile floor coverings. The powder formulation makes it easy and safe to handle, and precise to dose, while also preventing rapid resoiling.