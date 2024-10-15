Using CarpetPro Protector RM 762 from Kärcher after deep cleaning effectively prevents rapid resoiling for longer intervals between wet cleaning applications which, in turn, lowers costs. The special protector for synthetic and natural fibres is certified Woolsafe, seals the fibres instead of sticking to them, and increases their resistance. Dry dirt sits loosely on treated surfaces and can be easily vacuumed up. Wet dirt, on the other hand, beads up on top of the fibres making it easy to remove. CarpetPro Protector RM 762 is suitable for use with Puzzi spray extraction machines or simple spray units and because it is phosphate-free, it prevents algae from forming in the water circuit.