Dust removal system ID 265/55 Afc
ID 265/55 Afc mobile, three-phase dust removal system for vacuuming medium quantities of dust, fine swarf and hazardous dust (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³). Robust design.
The stationary, low-noise ID 265/55 Afc dust removal system is designed for vacuuming large quantities of dust, fine swarf and hazardous dust (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³). The three-phase machine with a rated input power of 5.5 kW and a dust class M filter system has a powerful, energy-efficient (IE3) radial compressor for high volume flows, as well as a low-wear and low-maintenance motor. It meets the core requirements for tough, industrial applications with its robust and service-friendly design and its suitability for three-shift continuous operation. An electric vibrating motor ensures effective cleaning of the durable and washable pocket filter. The 50-litre rolling container has a sight glass for checking the filling level and is emptied by means of an ergonomic set-down trolley without having to remove the drive head. A polyethylene bag with integrated closing mechanism ensures a dust-free process and safe disposal of the suction waste. On request, the machine's range of application can be extended to cover dust class H and Zone 22, as well as the vacuuming of multiple points at the same time.
Features and benefits
Designed for dust class M for high occupational safetyDust class M filter engineering for vacuuming hazardous dust.
Simple and safe emptying without removal of drive headSet-down trolley and rolling container for ergonomic emptying.
Durable, washable pocket filter and electric filter cleaningUninterrupted vacuuming at high suction power without any reduction in the filter effect. Welded seams guarantee a long service life of the pocket filter. For efficient, convenient filter cleaning and constant suction power.
Dust-free emptying system for hazardous materials
- Dust-free emptying thanks to PE sack with integrated closing mechanism.
- Simple disposal of dust in a PE sack.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|738 / 2655
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|47 / 4,7
|Container capacity (l)
|50
|Container material
|Metal
|Rated input power (kW)
|5,5
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 175
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|68
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|370
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|469
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1086 x 1363 x 2667
Equipment
- Filter: Pocket filter
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
Videos
Application areas
- For vacuuming large quantities of hazardous dust (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³)
- For vacuuming large quantities of fine swarf and dust