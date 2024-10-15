Dust removal system ID 265/55 Afc

ID 265/55 Afc mobile, three-phase dust removal system for vacuuming medium quantities of dust, fine swarf and hazardous dust (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³). Robust design.

The stationary, low-noise ID 265/55 Afc dust removal system is designed for vacuuming large quantities of dust, fine swarf and hazardous dust (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³). The three-phase machine with a rated input power of 5.5 kW and a dust class M filter system has a powerful, energy-efficient (IE3) radial compressor for high volume flows, as well as a low-wear and low-maintenance motor. It meets the core requirements for tough, industrial applications with its robust and service-friendly design and its suitability for three-shift continuous operation. An electric vibrating motor ensures effective cleaning of the durable and washable pocket filter. The 50-litre rolling container has a sight glass for checking the filling level and is emptied by means of an ergonomic set-down trolley without having to remove the drive head. A polyethylene bag with integrated closing mechanism ensures a dust-free process and safe disposal of the suction waste. On request, the machine's range of application can be extended to cover dust class H and Zone 22, as well as the vacuuming of multiple points at the same time.

Features and benefits
Dust removal system ID 265/55 Afc: Designed for dust class M for high occupational safety
Designed for dust class M for high occupational safety
Dust class M filter engineering for vacuuming hazardous dust.
Dust removal system ID 265/55 Afc: Simple and safe emptying without removal of drive head
Simple and safe emptying without removal of drive head
Set-down trolley and rolling container for ergonomic emptying.
Dust removal system ID 265/55 Afc: Durable, washable pocket filter and electric filter cleaning
Durable, washable pocket filter and electric filter cleaning
Uninterrupted vacuuming at high suction power without any reduction in the filter effect. Welded seams guarantee a long service life of the pocket filter. For efficient, convenient filter cleaning and constant suction power.
Dust-free emptying system for hazardous materials
  • Dust-free emptying thanks to PE sack with integrated closing mechanism.
  • Simple disposal of dust in a PE sack.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 400
Frequency (Hz) 50
Air flow (l/s/m³/h) 738 / 2655
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 47 / 4,7
Container capacity (l) 50
Container material Metal
Rated input power (kW) 5,5
Vacuuming type Electric
Connection nominal diameter DN 175
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 68
Main filter dust class M
Weight without accessories (kg) 370
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 469
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1086 x 1363 x 2667

Equipment

  • Filter: Pocket filter
  • Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
Dust removal system ID 265/55 Afc
Dust removal system ID 265/55 Afc
Videos
Application areas
  • For vacuuming large quantities of hazardous dust (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³)
  • For vacuuming large quantities of fine swarf and dust
LEGAL INFORMATION
Contact

Kärcher Limited
P. O. Box 40111 - 00100,

The Address, 4th Floor, Muthangari Drive,

Westlands, Nairobi

Phone: +254 799 146 712
E-Mail: info.ke@karcher.com

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