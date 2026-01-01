2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    1-step lance extension | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher extension lance with grid pattern, designed for high-pressure cleaners, placed on a white background.

    1-step lance extension

    Order number: 2.643-240.0

    Extends spray lance by 0.4 m. For effective cleaning of difficult to reach areas. Suitable for all Kärcher accessories.