1-step lance extension | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.643-240.0Extends spray lance by 0.4 m. For effective cleaning of difficult to reach areas. Suitable for all Kärcher accessories.
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
446 x 45 x 45
Weight (kg)
0.3
Colour
Black
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.3
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
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