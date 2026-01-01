2-in-1 Spray extraction nozzle XXL | Kärcher

The innovative Kärcher 2-in-1 spray extraction nozzle XXL, combined with the extension tubes, allows users to maintain a relaxed, upright posture when cleaning medium-sized carpets. Used on the handle itself, the nozzle can clean larger soft furnishings, chairs and many other textile surfaces twice as quickly as a conventional upholstery spray extraction nozzle. This makes the XXL spray extraction nozzle the ideal accessory for effortless, fibre-deep cleaning of carpets and textile surfaces in next to no time. Suitable for the Kärcher SE 3 Compact spray extraction cleaner.

Suitable for the Kärcher SE 3 Compact spray extraction cleaner Cleans larger soft furnishings and carpets twice as fast as a conventional upholstery spray extraction nozzle. For ideal cleaning results in next to no time. Spray extraction function For thorough cleaning of all kinds of carpet, textile and upholstered furniture, right down to the fibre. Transparent viewing window Enables continuous control of the cleaning process during work. Proven Kärcher spray extraction technology For optimal cleaning results.