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    2-in-1 Spray extraction nozzle XXL | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher spray extraction nozzle with an angled head, designed for cleaning surfaces.

    2-in-1 Spray extraction nozzle XXL

    Order number: 2.863-376.0

    The 2-in-1 spray extraction nozzle XXL cleans medium-sized carpets and larger items of upholstery with ease and twice as quickly as a conventional upholstery spray extraction nozzle.