2-way connection adaptor for pumps, G1 | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 6.997-474.0With the help of the 2-way connection adaptor, a pump with internal thread can be connected quickly and safely to two water connections.
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
80 x 128 x 40
Thread size
G1
Diameter
1″
Weight (kg)
0.1
Sizes
1" to 1"
Colour
Black
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas