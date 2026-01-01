2-way connection adaptor for pumps, G1 | Kärcher

With the help of the 2-way connection adaptor, a pump with internal thread can be connected quickly and safely to two water connections with internal thread – and can be used flexibly with one or two active outlets. Either both outlets can be used on the sides or one outlet can be used on the side and the other can face upwards. Connection thread: G1 (33.3 mm) to G1 (33.3 mm).

2-way connection adaptor Fast connection of water connections with inner thread to a pump with inner thread. For using one or two active outlets. Includes cap. Flexible installation Optimal alignment of connected hoses and lines. Installation without the use of tools. Connection does not require tools. Optimised connection thread Secure sealing of the adapter without sealing tape, etc.