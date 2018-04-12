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    3.5 m suction hose extension | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher vacuum cleaner hose coiled neatly, featuring two connectors at each end.

    3.5 m suction hose extension

    Order number: 2.863-305.0

    The 3.5 m suction hose extension is suitable for all corded Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners and provides a larger operating radius and greater freedom of movement.