Abrasive (bag) | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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Many payment options
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 6.280-105.0Fine spray agent (granulation 0.2 - 0.8 mm) for gentle cleaning of bricks, tiles, steel, hardwood and concrete. Perfect for rust and paint removal.
Packaging size (kg)
25
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
25.1
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas