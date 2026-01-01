2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Abrasive (bag) | Kärcher

    White bag of Kärcher cleaning product with label showing tiled floor.

    Abrasive (bag)

    Order number: 6.280-105.0

    Fine spray agent (granulation 0.2 - 0.8 mm) for gentle cleaning of bricks, tiles, steel, hardwood and concrete. Perfect for rust and paint removal.