Accessories set for wood cleaning | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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Many payment options
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.643-553.0Accessories kit for wood cleaning. With Power scrubber PS 40, Wood Cleaner 3-in-1 and Connect 'n' Clean FJ 10 C foam jet. Ideal for cleaning and maintaining wood and stone surfaces.
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
744 x 303 x 759
Weight (kg)
3.3
Colour
anthracite
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
4.3
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
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