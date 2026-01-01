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    Accessories set for wood cleaning | Kärcher

    Kärcher cleaning kit with stone and wood cleaners, yellow brush head, and two metal extension tubes.

    Accessories set for wood cleaning

    Order number: 2.643-553.0

    Accessories kit for wood cleaning. With Power scrubber PS 40, Wood Cleaner 3-in-1 and Connect 'n' Clean FJ 10 C foam jet. Ideal for cleaning and maintaining wood and stone surfaces.