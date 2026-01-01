2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Adapter T | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner adapter with black plastic body and brass connector, isolated on white background.

    Adapter T

    Order number: 2.644-031.0

    Perfect for connecting to Kärcher Home & Garden high-pressure hoses fitted with a clip: The hose adapter for the telescopic spray lance.