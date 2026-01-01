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    Adventure accessory bag | Kärcher

    Kärcher accessory kit with a black carrying case, brush attachment, nozzle, and clear hose.

    Adventure accessory bag

    Order number: 2.644-510.0

    The ideal addition to Kärcher low-pressure washers: the Adventure accessory bag can be used to clean outdoor equipment effortlessly anywhere thanks to its accessories designed to work perfectly with the cleaner.