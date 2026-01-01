Adventure accessory bag | Kärcher

Perfect for cleaning outdoor equipment: the accessories in the Adventure accessory bag are optimised for use with Kärcher OC 3 and OC 4 low-pressure washers and are ideal for anyone looking for a thorough yet gentle cleaning solution for use on the go. The Multi Jet combines four spray types in a single nozzle, which can be adjusted simply by twisting the nozzle head. If the water tank sometimes isn't enough, the suction hose can be used to draw water from other sources, such as a canister, bucket or stream. The versatile scrubbing brush is fitted to the trigger gun itself and removes stubborn dirt quickly and thoroughly. Accessories can be stored neatly in the supplied bag, which is made from water-repellent fabric and even has space for additional small accessories. The accessories included are compatible with the Kärcher OC 3, OC 3 Plus and OC 4 low-pressure washers. The suction hose is not compatible with the OC 3 Foldable model.

4-in-1 Multi Jet Combines four spray types (spot, flat, mist and stream jet) in a single nozzle, which can be adjusted simply by twisting the nozzle head. Suction hose If the water tank is not sufficient, the suction hose makes it really easy to use water from alternative sources, such as a canister, bucket or stream. Scrubbing brush The versatile scrubbing brush can be fitted to the trigger gun itself and removes stubborn dirt quickly and thoroughly. Accessories bag Made from machine-washable, water-repellent fabric – ideal for travelling. All accessories stored in one place plus extra space for additional outdoor equipment. The bag can be stored in the empty water tank together with the Kärcher OC 4.