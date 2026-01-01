Air purifier AF 20 | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Air purifier
Order number: 1.024-820.0
Number of current phases (Ph)
1
Voltage (V)
100 - 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 - 60
Connected load (W)
24
Suitable room size (m²)
40
Air flow rate (m³/h)
220
Filter efficiency according to particle size (µm / %)
0.3 / >= 99.95
Power settings
3
Colour
White
Weight without accessories (kg)
3
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
220 x 220 x 346
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online
Manual
Application areas