Air purifier AF 20 | Kärcher

Perfect air purification for small rooms, children's rooms and individual workspaces – the AF 20 air purifier cleans indoor air of allergens, pollutants and pathogens by means of its multi-layer filter system. Other features include the active carbon fill, as well as a display to alphanumerically indicate the air quality in PM2.5 particles in µg/m³ and the air quality via a colour code. The air purifier also makes an excellent choice on account of its timer function, child safety lock, night mode and ultra-silent operation, as well as a filter efficiency of 99.95% for 0.3 µm particles and a high-quality laser sensor for the automatic mode. This means that the automatic mode and the performance level adapt automatically to the level of air pollution. Moreover, the filter has a service life of around one year, depending on the level of air pollution and the intensity with which it is used.

High Protect 13 Filter HEPA filter for the removal of pathogens and aerosols. For bonding odours and chemical vapours. Dual air inlet system Thanks to the air intake on both sides, a high air flow rate is guaranteed. Display Indication of the air quality in µg/m³ as well as the filter and device status. Quiet operation Smooth-running motors and ventilators and quiet air ducts. Automatic mode The sensor controls the automatic mode and adapts the performance level to the air quality.