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    Air purifier AF 20 | Kärcher

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    Kärcher air purifier with digital display, white body, and black top with yellow trim.

    Air purifier

    AF 20

    Order number: 1.024-820.0

    • Ideally suited for rooms of 20 to 40 m², max. air flow rate 220 m³/h
    • Laser sensors, automatic mode, display, HEPA and activated carbon filtration
    ¹⁾
    Recommended room size based on a ceiling height of 3 m and air exchange three times an hour for operation at the highest power level.