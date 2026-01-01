Air purifier AF 30 | Kärcher

Perfect air purification for medium-sized rooms, living rooms and workplaces: the AF 30 air purifier rids indoor air of allergens, pollutants and pathogens by means of its multi-layer filter system. Other features include: the activated carbon fill, as well as a display to indicate the air quality in alphanumerical terms in PM2.5 particles in µg/m³, and to indicate the air quality with a colour code, the temperature and the relative humidity. The air purifier also makes an excellent choice on account of its timer function, child safety lock, night mode and ultra-silent operation, as well as a filter efficiency of 99.95% for 0.3 µm particles and a high-quality laser sensor for the automatic mode. This means that the automatic mode and the performance level adapt automatically to the level of air pollution. It also has a filter lifetime of around one year, depending on the air pollution and intensity of use.

High Protect 13 Filter New H13 filter to remove pathogens and aerosols. For bonding odours and chemical vapours. Dual air inlet system Thanks to the air intake on both sides, a high air flow rate is guaranteed. Colour display Displays temperature, air humidity and quality, and filter and device status. Quiet operation Smooth-running motors and ventilators and quiet air ducts. Automatic mode The sensor controls the automatic mode and adapts the performance level to the air quality.