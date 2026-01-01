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    Allrounder floor cloth set EasyFix | Kärcher

    Three Kärcher cleaning cloths in white, grey, and black with stripes, each featuring a Kärcher label.

    Allrounder floor cloth set EasyFix

    Order number: 2.863-341.0

    The All-rounder EasyFix floor cleaning cloth set - perfect for any dirt and for any floor, from sensitive, sealed floors to stubborn dirt on tiles.