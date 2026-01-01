Angled spray lance | Kärcher

Extra-long angled spray lance (about 1 m) for easy cleaning of difficult to reach areas, e.g. roof gutters or vehicle underbodies. Suitable for all Kärcher K 2 to K 7 pressure washers.

Extra long angled lance (about 1 m) Easy cleaning in hard to reach places, e.g. gutters or the underside of vehicles. Powerful cleaning with high pressure Better dirt loosening and efficient cleaning. High pressure - flat jet Cleans evenly and removes stubborn dirt.