2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Angled spray lance | Kärcher

    Two Kärcher pressure washer extension wands, one metal with a curved end and one black plastic with a connector.

    Angled spray lance

    Order number: 2.638-817.0

    Extra-long angled spray lance (about 1 m) for easy cleaning of difficult to reach areas, e.g. roof gutters or vehicle underbodies.