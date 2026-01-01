2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Anti-twist adapter | Kärcher

    Brass Kärcher high-pressure cleaner nozzle with black plastic grip, featuring an O-ring at the tip, on a white background.

    Anti-twist adapter

    Order number: 2.644-257.0

    The anti-twist adapter eliminates loops in the high-pressure hose for guaranteed twist-free working. For all high-pressure hoses with a Quick Connect adapter on the gun.