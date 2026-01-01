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    Battery Power 36/25 | Kärcher

    Kärcher 36V battery with 2.5 Ah capacity, featuring a digital display showing 100% charge.

    Battery Power 36/25

    Order number: 2.445-030.0

    36 V / 2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery with innovative Real Time Technology incl. LCD display to indicate battery level. Suitable for use in all devices on the 36 V Kärcher battery platform.