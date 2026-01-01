Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    Bike accessory bag | Kärcher

    Kärcher cleaning kit with a black bag, grey cloth, brush, spray bottle, and various attachments.

    Bike accessory bag

    Order number: 2.644-511.0

    The ideal addition to a Kärcher low-pressure washer: the Bike accessory bag contains practical accessories that have been specially developed for cleaning bicycles.