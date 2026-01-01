Bike accessory bag | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 2.644-511.0The ideal addition to a Kärcher low-pressure washer: the Bike accessory bag contains practical accessories that have been specially developed for cleaning bicycles.
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
220 x 220 x 100
Weight (kg)
1.3
Colour
Black
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.7
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
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