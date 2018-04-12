Blower adapter kit | Kärcher

The wide range of applications of the Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners is further extended by the blower adapter set. If the suction hose is connected using the blower function, the device effortlessly inflates air mattresses, swimming pools and swimming aids or even inflatable boats. When the suction hose is connected to the suction connection of the device, the air is automatically sucked out, making tediously pressing out air manually a thing of the past. The accessory kit contains an adapter piece for connection to the suction hose of the wet and dry vacuum cleaner, and three different nozzle sizes (S, M and L) which are compatible with the valves on a wide range of inflatable products.