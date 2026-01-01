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    Brush strip set | Kärcher

    Two yellow Kärcher brush attachments with white bristles, positioned diagonally on a white background.

    Brush strip set

    Order number: 2.863-368.0

    High-quality brush strip set for when the bristles on the XXL crevice brush are worn out. Simply remove the worn brush strip and insert a new one.