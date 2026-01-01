Car cleaning kit | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 2.863-289.0The car interior cleaning set is easy to operate and includes a dust brush, a special nozzle and a flexible hose for comfortably cleaning the entire interior of your car. Whether you're cleaning the dashboard, car seats, textile surfaces or floor mats, you can reach and reliably clean even the smallest gaps and crevices.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
415 x 120 x 43
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
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