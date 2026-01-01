Car cleaning kit | Kärcher

The revised car interior cleaning set from Kärcher convinces with high levels of cleanliness: using the dust brush and special nozzle attachment, the normally laborious process of cleaning your car's interior becomes easier than ever. The flexible, length-adjustable hose guarantees extremely easy handling: it can easily access even the smallest crevices and hard-to-reach spaces. All upholstered surfaces, floor mats and the dashboard, center console and trunk can be given a deep clean, making your car a perfectly clean comfort zone.

Comprehensive additional equipment for thorough cleaning of all surfaces inside cars Also cleans larger areas fast and efficiently. Flexible crevice nozzle The flexible crevice nozzle also makes it possible to clean narrow areas. Flexible extension hose Even hard-to-reach places can be reached with the extension hose.