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    Car cleaning kit | Kärcher

    Three Kärcher vacuum cleaner attachments: a wide nozzle, a narrow nozzle, and a flexible hose, all in black.

    Car cleaning kit

    Order number: 2.863-289.0

    The car interior cleaning set is easy to operate and includes a dust brush, a special nozzle and a flexible hose for comfortably cleaning the entire interior of your car. Whether you're cleaning the dashboard, car seats, textile surfaces or floor mats, you can reach and reliably clean even the smallest gaps and crevices.