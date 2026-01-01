2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Car shampoo RM 619 | Kärcher

    Blue Kärcher car shampoo container with a label showing a white car and text "Bring Back the Wow."

    Car shampoo RM 619

    Order number: 6.295-360.0

    Slightly alkaline, foaming cleaning agent for thorough vehicle cleaning. Environmentally friendly and particularly gentle on all painted and plastic surfaces.