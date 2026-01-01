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    Carpet glider | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher accessory tray with a rectangular shape and raised edges, designed for holding tools or components.

    Carpet glider

    Order number: 2.863-269.0

    Also ensures fresh carpet fibres: The carpet glider for easy attachment to the floor nozzle EasyFix. Ideal for steam cleaning carpets.