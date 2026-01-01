Carpet glider | Kärcher

The carpet glider and the floor nozzle EasyFix form a dream team for steam cleaning carpets. The floor nozzle EasyFix can be slid easily and conveniently into the carpet glider and removed again – all without having to bend down. Thus the power of steam quickly and easily freshens up carpets and raises the fibres again, restoring their springiness.

Suitable for the floor nozzle EasyFix It's easy to give carpets a new lease of life with steam. The floor nozzle EasyFix can be easily slid into the carpet glider and removed again For convenient handling without having to bend down.