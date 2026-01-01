Cloth set for flexible hand nozzle | Kärcher

The two premium microfibre cloths included in the set enable the nozzle to effectively loosen and pick up stubborn dirt in bathrooms and kitchens. Even heavy soiling on hobs can be removed effortlessly. The convenient and reliable hook-and-loop design fixes the cloth securely to the hand nozzle and means that the cloth can be replaced quickly without having to come into contact with dirt.

High-quality microfibre cloth The special loop structure of the cloth ensures particularly good dirt pick-up and thorough cleaning results. Device washing up to 60 °C possible. Do not use any softeners. Convenient hook-and-loop system The cloth attaches to the hand nozzle simply by pressing it on. The cloth doesn't slip during cleaning. Strap on cloth No contact with dirt when changing cloths: simply hold the cloth by the strap and pull the hand nozzle up and away.