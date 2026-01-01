Cloth set for flexible hand nozzle | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 2.863-343.0The cloths for the flexible hand nozzle are made from premium microfibre – to loosen and pick up even more dirt. The hook-and-loop system makes it easy to change the cloth without having to come into contact with dirt.
Weight (kg)
0
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
170 x 65 x 10
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas