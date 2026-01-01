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    Comfort floor kit for SC 1 | Kärcher

    Kärcher floor nozzle, two extension tubes with yellow clips, and a folded white cloth on a white background.

    Comfort floor kit for SC 1

    Order number: 2.885-411.0

    With the practical Comfort Floor Kit, the handheld steam cleaner is quickly transformed into a 2-in-1 steam mop.