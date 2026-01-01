Comfort floor kit for SC 1 | Kärcher

From a handheld steam cleaner to a 2-in-1 steam mop in a few seconds: the practical Comfort Floor Kit makes it possible. For cleaning hard floors thoroughly, simply attach the Comfort floor nozzle with cloth and tubes to the SC 1. The floor kit is included in the standard SC 1 Floor Kit package.

Securing mechanism for cloth attachment Easy attachment of the cleaning cloth to the floor nozzle. Innovative slats on floor nozzle cleaning surface Optimal results thanks to efficient use of steam and cleaning cloth over the entire nozzle surface. Comfort Floor Kit can be attached with ease Thanks to the practical socket plug connection, the floor nozzle can be quickly and easily attached to the steam cleaner tubes.