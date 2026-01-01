Comfort window nozzle | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 2.863-336.0With the Comfort window nozzle, even hard-to-reach window panes can be cleaned easily and thoroughly thanks to the long, flexible squeegee blade. For results so clean they shine.
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
140 x 225 x 43
Weight (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.2
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas