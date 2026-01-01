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    Comfort window nozzle | Kärcher

    Kärcher window vac attachment with black handle and yellow blade, isolated on white background.

    Comfort window nozzle

    Order number: 2.863-336.0

    With the Comfort window nozzle, even hard-to-reach window panes can be cleaned easily and thoroughly thanks to the long, flexible squeegee blade. For results so clean they shine.