Comfort window nozzle | Kärcher

The simple solution for cleaning glass surfaces with a steam cleaner. With the Comfort window nozzle, windows, mirrors and other glass surfaces can be cleaned easily leaving no streaks. The long squeegee blade makes light work of eradicating streaks and marks even from hard-to-clean areas. For effective window cleaning without chemicals.

Steam openings in the nozzle The glass pane is vaporised which helps to optimally remove dirt. High-quality squeegee blade Streak-free cleaning for windows, mirrors and many other glass surfaces. Moisture and loosened dirt are removed effectively. Long, flexible squeegee blade The particularly long squeegee blade of the window nozzle ensures perfect cleaning results, even in hard-to-reach corners. Cleaning without chemicals The hot steam has a very powerful dirt-dissolving effect. At the same time, the method is sustainable because there is no need to use additional detergents.