Cone jet nozzle | Kärcher

With its very gentle and pleasant shower stream, the conical jet nozzle is particularly suitable for cleaning pets such as dogs, or even just their paws. Ideal after walks before the dog gets back into the car, house or flat. The nozzle produces a stream in the low pressure range (comparable to the stream from a household tap) and is therefore completely safe for use on animals.

Cone jet Pleasantly gentle shower stream. Gentle For cleaning sensitive pets and dogs. Mounted on the trigger gun Simple nozzle change.