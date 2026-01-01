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    Cone jet nozzle | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher accessory connector with a textured surface and locking clips, viewed on a white background.

    Cone jet nozzle

    Order number: 2.643-875.0

    Clean your pet quickly and simply with the conical jet nozzle. It can be mounted onto the trigger gun of the pressure washer and produces a gentle shower stream.