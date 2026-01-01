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    Connection adaptor for pumps (axial/radial), G1 | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher hose connector with threaded ends and a central grip section, shown on a white background.

    Connection adaptor for pumps (axial/radial), G1

    Order number: 2.997-120.0

    The PerfectConnect connection adaptor (axial/radial) connects Kärcher pumps with a G1 internal thread to water connections and accessories by other manufacturers, as well as older Kärcher accessories.