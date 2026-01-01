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    Connection adaptor | Kärcher

    Black plastic connector with threaded ends and embossed text, shown on a white background.

    Connection adaptor

    Order number: 6.997-473.0

    With the help of the connection adaptor, a pump with internal thread can be connected quickly and safely to a water connection.