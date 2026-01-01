Connection adaptor | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 6.997-473.0With the help of the connection adaptor, a pump with internal thread can be connected quickly and safely to a water connection.
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
35 x 75 x 35
Thread size
G1
Diameter
1″
Weight (kg)
0
Sizes
1" to 1"
Colour
Black
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas