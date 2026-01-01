Connection adaptor | Kärcher

With the help of the connection adaptor, a pump with internal thread can be connected quickly and safely to a water connection with internal thread. Connection thread: G1 (33.3 mm) to G1 (33.3 mm).

Connection adaptor Quick connection of water connections with internal thread to a pump with internal thread. Optimised connection thread Secure sealing of the adapter without sealing tape, etc. Installation without the use of tools. Connection does not require tools.