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    Connection kit Basic | Kärcher

    Yellow Kärcher hose connector and black tap adapter on white background.

    Connection kit Basic

    Order number: 6.997-358.0

    Connector set for connecting water hoses to garden pumps and high-pressure pumps for domestic use. For easy and perfect hose and pump connection.