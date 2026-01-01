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    Battery-powered hand vacuum cleaner CVH 3 | Kärcher

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    Kärcher handheld vacuum cleaner with detachable brush and charging cable on white background.

    Battery-powered hand vacuum cleaner

    CVH 3

    Order number: 1.198-354.0

    • Simple, fast and mobile cleaning with 2-stage filter system
    • Hygienic emptying of waste container without any contact with dirt
    • Power control