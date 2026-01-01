Battery-powered hand vacuum cleaner CVH 3 | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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Many payment options
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Battery-powered hand vacuum cleaner
Order number: 1.198-354.0
Sound power level (dB(A))
76
Runtime min. mode (min)
20
Runtime max. mode (min)
10
Battery voltage (V)
7.2
Colour
White
Weight without accessories (kg)
0.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
380 x 76 x 76
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Application areas