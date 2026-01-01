DB 135 dirt blaster | Kärcher

Thanks to the powerful entry rotary nozzle, the dirt blaster removes even very stubborn dirt and cleans to a shine. The rotating point jet effortlessly removes atmospheric dirt, quickly helping to restore mossy or weathered surfaces, for example. The dirt blaster also offers a large area performance. Suitable for all Kärcher pressure washers in classes K 2 and K 3.

Rotating point jet Effective removal of even stubborn dirt from resistant surfaces. Powerful cleaning with high pressure Targeted cleaning of stubborn dirt. 100% higher cleaning performance compared with the Kärcher standard flat jet. For efficient and quick cleaning. Bayonet connection Extremely user-friendly.