2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    DB 135 dirt blaster | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner lance with a black nozzle and grip, set against a white background.

    DB 135 dirt blaster

    Order number: 2.642-727.0

    Dirt blaster with powerful entry rotary nozzle for Kärcher pressure washers in classes K 2 and K 3. For particularly stubborn dirt like that on mossy or weathered surfaces.
    For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.