DB 160, Dirt Blaster for K 5–K 7 | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.643-243.0Dirt Blaster with powerful rotary nozzle (rotating point jet) for tackling very stubborn dirt. Ideal for mossy or weathered surfaces.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
468 x 51 x 51
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas