2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    DB 160, Dirt Blaster for K 5–K 7 | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher high-pressure cleaner lance with ribbed nozzle ends, angled view on white background.

    DB 160, Dirt Blaster for K 5–K 7

    Order number: 2.643-243.0

    Dirt Blaster with powerful rotary nozzle (rotating point jet) for tackling very stubborn dirt. Ideal for mossy or weathered surfaces.