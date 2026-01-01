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    Descaling cartridge | Kärcher

    Kärcher water filter cartridge with a black cap, standing upright on a white background.

    Descaling cartridge

    Order number: 2.863-018.0

    Fast and effective descaling for Kärcher steam cleaners. All you need to do is insert the cartridge, and you're done.