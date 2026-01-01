Descaling cartridge | Kärcher

The descaling cartridge protects the technology inside the steam cleaner from limescale buildup to ensure a long service life for the device. The descaling cartridge is easy to use and change, and the used cartridge can then be disposed of with household waste.

Protects the appliance technology from calcification Supports the long-lasting performance of the steam cleaner. Simple and quick cartridge replacement Supports the long-lasting performance of the steam cleaner. Simple and quick cartridge replacement Replace the cartridge and start steaming.