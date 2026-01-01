Descaling cartridge small | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 2.863-104.0The descaling cartridge for the SC 1 Upright steam cleaner. Simply insert it in the fresh water tank - and you're done. Descales effectively and quickly.
Colour
White
Weight (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
74 x 54 x 36
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas