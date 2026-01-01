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    Descaling cartridge small | Kärcher

    Two Kärcher filter cartridges with yellow labels indicating change date and warning instructions.

    Descaling cartridge small

    Order number: 2.863-104.0

    The descaling cartridge for the SC 1 Upright steam cleaner. Simply insert it in the fresh water tank - and you're done. Descales effectively and quickly.