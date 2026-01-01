Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    Detail brush | Kärcher

    Kärcher rotating wash brush with black bristles and ergonomic handle, isolated on a white background.

    Detail brush

    Order number: 2.644-420.0

    The small and powerful fine-detail brush for mobile cleaning guarantees the targeted removal of dirt in hard-to-reach places. Can be fitted directly on the trigger gun of the pressure washer.