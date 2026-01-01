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    Detail nozzle | Kärcher

    Grey cylindrical Kärcher accessory with a star-shaped internal structure, viewed from an angle.

    Detail nozzle

    Order number: 2.644-125.0

    The detail nozzle cleans details, narrow crevices and stubborn dirt. It is adapted to the pressure washer's spray gun and produces a powerful thin jet.