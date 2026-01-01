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    EasyFix disposable cloth set | Kärcher

    Stack of white and yellow Kärcher cleaning cloths, neatly arranged in a horizontal pile.

    EasyFix disposable cloth set

    Order number: 2.863-299.0

    Set of 15 disposable cloths for the EasyFix floor nozzle for fast and hygienic cleaning of hard surfaces. The yellow hook-and-loop strips enable the cloth to be attached easily.