EasyFix disposable cloth set | Kärcher

The EasyFix disposable cloth set for the EasyFix floor nozzle contains 15 innovative disposable cloths made from high-quality, absorbent material. When you need to be quick, you always have a fresh cloth ready to hand – for even simpler and more hygienic cleaning on all hard surfaces. Even corners and edges are effortlessly cleaned. Thanks to the hook-and-loop system, the disposable cloth can be quickly and easily attached to the EasyFix floor nozzle for the steam cleaner: simply press the EasyFix floor nozzle onto the side of the cloth that has yellow hook-and-loop strips and it's ready to use. After the cleaning, the cloth can be easily disposed of with the household rubbish – thus relieving you of the tiring and time-consuming effort of washing dirty cloths.

Always have a clean cloth ready to hand For gleaming cleaning results. Simple and hygienic without the need to wash anything The disposable cloth therefore relieves you of the tiring and time-consuming effort of washing dirty cloths. Convenient hook-and-loop system Simple and quick securing of the cloth thanks to the yellow hook-and-loop strips. No slipping of the floor cleaning cloth when cleaning. Disposable cloth covers all sides of the floor nozzle For effortless cleaning of corners, edges and other hard-to-reach areas. High-quality and ultra-absorbent material Optimum dirt loosening and a high level of dirt pick-up for thorough cleaning results on all hard surfaces.