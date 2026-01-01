EasyFix floor nozzle set | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 2.863-337.0With its convenient hook-and-loop system and compatible universal floor cleaning cloth, you can change the cloth on the EasyFix floor nozzle set for steam cleaners without having to come into contact with dirt.
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
345 x 115 x 100
Weight (kg)
0.3
Colour
Black
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.4
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas