EasyFix floor nozzle set | Kärcher

The EasyFix steam cleaner floor nozzle comes with a compatible universal floor cleaning cloth and ensures excellent cleaning results on sealed hard floors – even in corners and along edges. With the clever hook-and-loop system, the universal floor cleaning cloth can be secured on the floor nozzle quickly and easily: Simply press the floor cleaning cloth onto the EasyFix floor nozzle and it's ready to use. After cleaning, the floor cleaning cloth can be removed from the EasyFix floor nozzle easily and without having to come into contact with dirt: simply step on the foot tab on the cloth and pull the floor nozzle up and away from it.

Premium microfibre The special loop structure in the cloth ensures particularly good dirt pick-up and thorough cleaning results on all sealed hard surfaces. Device washing up to 60 °C possible. Do not use any softeners. Convenient hook-and-loop system No contact with dirt when replacing the cloth: simply step on the base strap and pull the floor nozzle away and up. Field of application (e.g. separation of kitchen and bathroom) can be noted in a field on the foot flap. Innovative lamella technology Thanks to the lamella technology, the steam is distributed evenly over the cleaning surface and on the floor cleaning cloth. Flexible nozzle joint Ergonomic and effective cleaning regardless of the user's height. Ideal for reaching underneath furniture. Floor cleaning cloth covers all sides of the floor nozzle For effortless cleaning of corners, edges and other hard-to-reach areas.