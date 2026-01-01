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    EasyFix floor nozzle set | Kärcher

    Kärcher floor cleaning head with black handle and white mop pad featuring yellow stripes.

    EasyFix floor nozzle set

    Order number: 2.863-337.0

    With its convenient hook-and-loop system and compatible universal floor cleaning cloth, you can change the cloth on the EasyFix floor nozzle set for steam cleaners without having to come into contact with dirt.