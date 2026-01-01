EasyFix Mini disposable cloth set | Kärcher

When you need to be quick, the EasyFix Mini disposable cloth set with 15 innovative disposable cloths made from high-quality and absorbent material guarantees that a fresh cloth is always ready to hand for the EasyFix Mini floor nozzle. Thanks to optimal dirt loosening and high dirt pick-up, the disposable cloth guarantees thorough and hygienic cleaning results on all hard surfaces – even in corners and around edges. Using the hook-and-loop system, it can be quickly and easily secured to the EasyFix Mini floor nozzle for the steam cleaner. Simply press the EasyFix Mini floor nozzle onto the side of the cloth that has yellow hook-and-loop strips and it's ready to use. After the cleaning, the cloth can be easily disposed of with the household rubbish. The disposable cloth relieves you of the tiring and time-consuming effort of washing dirty cloths.

Always have a clean cloth ready to hand For gleaming cleaning results. Simple and hygienic without the need to wash anything The disposable cloth therefore relieves you of the tiring and time-consuming effort of washing dirty cloths. Convenient hook-and-loop system Simple and quick securing of the cloth thanks to the yellow hook-and-loop strips. No slipping of the floor cleaning cloth when cleaning. Disposable cloth covers all sides of the floor nozzle For effortless cleaning of corners, edges and other hard-to-reach areas. High-quality and ultra-absorbent material Optimum dirt loosening and a high level of dirt pick-up for thorough cleaning results on all hard surfaces. Especially suited for small spaces and hard-to-reach areas For perfect cleaning results and a larger cleaned surface area.