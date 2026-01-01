2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    eco!Booster 130 | Kärcher

    Kärcher carpet cleaner nozzle with transparent head and long black handle, isolated on white background.

    Awards and exclusive range

    IF Design Award 2025
    Reddot Design Award 2025

    eco!Booster 130

    Order number: 2.645-387.0

    Ideal for delicate surfaces – the eco!Booster delivers a 50% higher cleaning performance than the Kärcher standard flat jet, saving water, energy and time. 
    For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.
    ¹⁾
    Based on the ability to clean 50% more surface area than a Kärcher standard flat jet with the same amount of energy and water.
    ²⁾
    Compared with the perceived noise level when using the Kärcher standard flat jet. The exact value may vary depending on the device used.