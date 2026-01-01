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    Exchangeable battery for the WV 5 and WVP | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher replacement filter with a curved top and ribbed base, designed for specific cleaning devices.

    Exchangeable battery for the WV 5 and WVP

    Order number: 2.633-123.0

    Non-stop cleaning: the exchangeable battery for the WV 5 and WVP window vacs makes this possible.