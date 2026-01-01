2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Extension hose adapter kit | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner adapter with black plastic and brass components, featuring a threaded connection.

    Extension hose adapter kit

    Order number: 2.643-037.0

    Two-part adapter set for connecting an extension hose with screw thread to a pressure washer with a Quick Connect system. Not for hose reel machines.