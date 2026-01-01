Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    Extension hose for SC 1 | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher steam cleaner extension hose with a coiled design on a white background.

    Extension hose for SC 1

    Order number: 2.863-021.0

    With the extension hose for the SC 1, even difficult to reach areas such as corners and niches can be cleaned easily.