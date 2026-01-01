Extension hose for SC 1 | Kärcher

With the SC extension hose, even difficult to reach areas such as corners and niches and can be cleaned easily. The other accessory parts (manual nozzle, power nozzle, etc.) can easily be attached at any time.

Compatible with other accessories Need-based attachment of accessories such as the manual nozzle, round brush or power nozzle to the extension hose. Flexible extension hose for effortless cleaning Easy cleaning of hard-to-reach areas.