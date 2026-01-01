Extension hose for SC 1 | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 2.863-021.0With the extension hose for the SC 1, even difficult to reach areas such as corners and niches can be cleaned easily.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
375 x 51 x 220
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas